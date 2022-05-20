Deion Sanders Blasts Nick Saban for $1 Million Player Claim

✖

Deion Sanders has a big problem with the latest comments from Nick Saban. The NFL Hall of Famer, who is currently the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team, went to Twitter to respond to Saban saying that he paid top recruit Travis Hunter $1 million to come to the school.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders wrote. I was & awakened by my son [Shedeur Sanders] that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED[Travis Hunter] a million to play at [Jackson State]! We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE." Hunter even responded to the accusation made by Saban, implying that if he had $1 million, his mom wouldn't be staying in a three-bedroom home.

Saban made the comments while attending a World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama this week. "Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year who was a really good Division I player to come to their school," Saban said, per CBS Sports. "It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. No one did anything about it." Hunter signed with Jackson State during the early signing period in December. And at the time, it was reported that Hunter earned $1 million through a name, image and likeness (NIL) with Barstool Sports. Since then, the report has been refuted.

Saban's comments are interesting since the two worked together on Aflac commercials. The Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach had great things to say about Saban following Hunter's commitment to Jackson State. "I have a lot of respect for Deion Sanders," Saban said at the time. "He's a good coach. He's a good guy, was a great player. Has got a great personality, and I enjoy doing commercials with him. But it's not for me to comment on who makes what decisions to go where based on what circumstances. He got a great player, and I think that's good for his program.

Sanders, 54, has been with Jackson State since 2020 and led the team to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Celebration Bowl last season. Saban, 70, has been with Alabama since 2007 and led the team to six national championships. He also won a national title with LSU in 2003.