Dave Bautista and WWE’s Dana Brooke Share Steamy Exchange on Twitter

Dave Bautista and WWE superstar Dana Brooke might be the hot new celebrity couple based on how they were talking with each other on Twitter this week. It all started when Bautista announcing he was single last week. One fan replied to the Guardians of the Galaxy star and former WWE champion by writing he should go on a date with Brooke.

Brooke saw this and she replied, “I mean we already discussed it – just send me what I requested … maybe I’ll share it … then you can decide from there lol.”

And that’s when the Twitter exchange took off in a big way. Bautista got the ball rolling by asking Brook a question and she responded in a very flirty way.

Bautista then complemented Brooke on her figure. Brooke then replied she does workout and she showed a gif of her doing pushups. She then asked if he knows any good gyms in Tampa since that’s where Wrestlemania is taking place next year.

Bautista said yes, and it appeared the two set up a date.

Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too – I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5OF543ryQd — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

This Twitter exchange got WWE fans going in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Pretty sure this will beat out the AEW and NXT Wednesday night ratings.”

Another fan is very happy this Twitter exchanged happened. The Twitter user wrote, “Omg I can’t even put into words how happy these tweets have made me. I just watched Dana on Ride Along, and I’ve been a fan of Dave since he debuted in WWE. I can honestly see them having a blast together & making each other really happy. Sending all my well wishes both your way!”

It’s not official yet, but we could be seeing Bautista and Brooke as the new it couple in the very near future.