'Dark Side of Football': Vice TV Releases Teaser Trailer for New Football Series

A new football docuseries is coming to Vice TV next month. The network recently released a teaser trailer for Dark Side of Football, a spinoff series of Dark Side of the Ring. The trailer features some of the football players who are interviewed, including Bill Romanowski and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. The series will premiere on Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Dark Side of Football "will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America’s favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love. All told from interviews with the people who were there and know what really happened," according to a release. The trailer is released at the same time the trailer for Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring was revealed by Vice TV. The network will also debut Dark Side of the '90s in the near future.

“We are thrilled to expand the Dark Side franchise and take a harder look at the untold stories of two our favorite cultural touchstones: football and ’90s nostalgia,” Morgan Hertzan, EVP and General Manager of Vice TV, said. “Both topics are rich with controversial characters, subjects, and events that are ripe for investigation. Dark Side of the Ring beautifully lifts the veil on the most gripping stories in wrestling, and I cannot wait for audiences to see what we uncover in our next iterations.”

More details on Dark Side of Football will be revealed later but the fact that Romanowski and Johnson will be featured in the series will draw a lot of fans. Romanowski played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders. In his career, Romanowski won four Super Bowls and made two trips to the Pro Bowl (1996, 1998).

Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He was known for his wild antics but was one of the top wide receivers in the 2000s. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was selected to the All-Pro Team a total of four times. Johnson finished his career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.