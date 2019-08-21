Danica Patrick Sets Date to Launch ‘Pretty Intense’ Podcast

Ever since Danica Patrick retired from NASCAR, questions have been swirling about what her next pursuit would be. She has been keeping busy experimenting with cold tubs and reconnecting with nature, but that was only part of the next chapter in her life. Now, Patrick just unveiled what is next and it will provide a unique insight into her world and those that she encounters on a regular basis.

Recently, Patrick released a trailer on her Instagram profile for the new podcast series that she will be releasing. Known as the Pretty Intense Podcast and released in seasons, this digital show will give Patrick a platform to discuss life with numerous celebrities that she has met over the years.

As the trailer shows, she will be discussing life with former MLB great Alex Rodriguez, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and Onnit’s founder and CEO Aubrey Marcus, among others.

“Finally!!!!!!!!!! Launching the Pretty Intense Podcast next Thursday, August 22nd!!!!!!” Patrick wrote in the caption. “We will release one every Thursday after that. When people ask me what my favorite show has been so far, honestly, it’s impossible to pick. I have found my next job. One that [I] have to put ‘air quotes’ around because there isn’t anything I don’t enjoy about it.”

As the old saying goes, “Do something you love and you will never work a day in your life.” Patrick appears to be taking this to heart because she seems very fired up about the upcoming podcast and where these conversations will take her on a weekly basis.

While Patrick did not list all of the upcoming guests for the 20 episodes she has recorded, she did provide an insight into some of the personalities that will be involved. There are former athletes, celebrity chefs, fitness gurus, astrophysicists, and other figures from a variety of career paths. These conversations should run the gamut of topics, and according to Patrick, they will get pretty intense.