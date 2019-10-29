Danica Patrick Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers After Green Bay Packers’ Win Over Kansas City Chiefs

Danica Patrick has been impressed with the way her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has played this season. And on Sunday night when the Packers took down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 to earn their seventh win of the year, the former NASCAR star went to Instagram to show her love for the team and Rodgers. Patrick was not at Arrowhead Stadium from the game, but she was at her friend’s house and they were excited about the win.

“The [Packers] are killin it!!!!!!!! Another simply amazing performance by [Aaron Rodgers]! Getting it done week in week out……let’s goooooooo pack go! Loud living room at [ebunt187] house,” Patrick wrote on Instagram.

There were a number of Packers fans that showed love to Patrick for her post. One fan said, “Love the way you cheer [Aaron Rodgers] on each week and support him!! Go pack go!!” Another fan said, “No better QB suiting up in the NFL than [Aaron Rodgers]. And it looks like one Chiefs fan was not happy with the post, saying, You barely beat the Chiefs without Pat Mahomes. In a rematch, you’ll get stomped by 30.”

Rodgers finished the game with 305 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 129 passer rating. His play is one of the many reasons the Packers are one of the hottest teams in football at the halfway point of the season. This comming on the heels of Rodgers throwing five touchdown passes while running in one against the Oakland Raiders.

Patrick had a great response to Rodgers’ performance last week.

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs,” Patrick wrote on Instagram.

Patrick has attended here fair share of games so far this season and she even attended a training camp practice in Green Bay over the summer. The couple has been dating since January 2018.