Danica Patrick Releases Podcast Interview With Aaron Rodgers, Reveals Why She Was ‘Nervous’ About It

Danica Patrick took a big step when it comes to her podcast. Last week, the former NASCAR star released the latest episode of her Pretty Intense podcast, which featured boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And while fans love the fact that Patrick interviewed Rodgers for the podcast, she admitted it wasn’t easy interviewing him because they have such a close relationship.

“I have to say, I was a little nervous about it!” Patrick wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes when you are really close to someone it makes it harder to know where to start, where to draw the line, or what people already know about them. But there is something magical that happens when you make an effort to combine interesting topics about that person and then very intentionally and attentively invite them to elaborate. I defiantly learned things I didn’t know about his childhood and experiences he has had throughout his life. It just goes to show that we can always get to know our partner better.”

Patrick went on to say that what she learned from talking to Rodgers will help her as she enters a new year and a new decade.

“So, moving forward into 2020 I am going to try and do more of that. And, I am not only going ask more questions but I am going to listen more!!!!!” she added. “I am going to do a better job at just holding space for him to tell his stories and feel really heard and understood.

“I have a tendency to be narcissistic and think of myself in their position or tell a story about myself in a similar scenario, but I want to do a better job at just stopping…… and acknowledging his emotions and experiences. Don’t we all want to be heard and seen and loved – just as we are? The emotional journey of life is really an inside job anyway, so sometimes the best thing we can do is listen and say – I see you.”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating for nearly two years and they have been very supportive of each other when it comes to their different projects. Patrick has been seen at Packers games this season and it’s very likely she will be at the next game as it will be a playoff contest.