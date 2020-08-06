Danica Patrick Hits the Lake in a Bikini After Breaking up With Aaron Rodgers

✖

Danica Patrick is having a lot of fun being single. The former NASCAR star went to Instagram to post photos and videos of her at the lake in a bikini. This comes weeks after Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke up after two years of dating.

"The front of the boat was where you could find me today," Patrick wrote in one of the posts. "Learned that from my mermaid bestie @stephalvorson! Since I love movie lines, of course when Greg hit the throttle I opened my arms wide and said, 'I'm flying!'" Patrick's posts also come after her taking some time to herself to by doing some "emotional therapy." Earlier this week, Patrick posted a photo of her at a mountain lake and doing The Class workout.

"I've got me, I always have," she wrote. "It's emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class, you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ......Today I put my left hand on my stomach.... and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was - I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life."

Patrick continued: "We all 'got' ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean..... we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!" The news of Patrick and Rodgers was surprising considering how close they were the last two years. However, there were rumblings of possible issues when Patrick stopped following Rodgers on Instagram.

We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," Patrick said back in 2018 when talking about how they first met." So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling." While Patrick continues to enjoy hanging out with her friends, Rodgers is currently in Green Bay getting ready for the 2020 season. He's looking to lead the Packers to the Super Bowl after reaching the NFC Championship game last year.