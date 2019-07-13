Danica Patrick Rocks ’80s Night in New Festive Photos and Fans Are Loving It

Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent their Thursday night partying like it was 1980 with their friends. Patrick shared photos from the festivities with her pals, which some fans could not get enough of. The superstar sports couple both wore totally rad costumers for the bash.

Patrick wore baggy pants and a striped crop-top, along with an off-centered pony tail. Rodgers was spotted with a long blonde wig that made him look like former teammate Clay Matthews, paired with yellow shorts, a yellow shirt and yellow headband.

“80’s really rock! Just turn on an 80’s pandora channel and you will know what I mean. Also, dm for makeup deets,” Patrick joked in the caption of one post. “[Oh my God]. Love a good theme night! Also, tight rolling was the s–.”

In another post, she credited friend Sarah Blofsky with coming up with the idea for the party’s theme.

Despite the questionable fashion choices, many of Patrick’s fans really enjoyed the ’80s look.

“Your outfit is the best!!” one person wrote.

“Great shot especially with Aaron,” another wrote.

“Oh my, we had great music in the 80’s, but our fashion was SO BAD,” another person joked.

“Loved the 80s. You all nailed it!” another chimed in.

The posts from the party came just a few days after Patrick marked a year since she became the first woman to host ESPN’s ESPY Awards ceremony in 2018. On Wednesday, she shared a photo from that night, which marked her red carpet debut with Rodgers.

“My how time flies!!!!! One year ago I got the opportunity to host the ESPYs and I am so grateful….. man did we have some fun,” Patrick wrote. “From the writers retreat to the skits to the show and all of the wonderful people. It was an unforgettable experience! I have to say, I was scared to say yes. But I realized that if something scares you as much as it excites you, you gotta go for it!!!”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating for a year and have been all over each others’ Instagram pages. On July 5, Patrick shared several photos with Rodgers from their Fourth of July fun.

“Good times. Great people. And margaritas!!! Happy birthday America,” she wrote in the caption.

Patrick was recently seen on TV as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ Packers will start their 2019 campaign against the team Patrick rooted for as a child. His team will play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a special Thursday Night Football game on NBC on Sept. 5 to kick off the NFL’s 100th season.