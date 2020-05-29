Damian Lillard Fires Back at ESPN's Dan Orlovsky for Calling Him 'Entitled Brat': 'Watch Yo Mouth'

✖

Damian Lillard has fired back at Dan Orlovsky for his recent comments about him. Orlovsky recently called out the Portland Trail Blazer's star on ESPN's Get Up, calling him and "spoiled and entitled brat." Lillard recently told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that he wouldn't play in any NBA games unless his team had a chance to get into the playoffs. That's when the former NFL quarterback sounded off.

"There's people out there that have to go do things," Orlovsky said. "Front-line workers and nurses and doctors, they have to go to work, and they have to work more hours and get paid less because of what we’re dealing with. ... How can you sit there and go, 'Nope, I'm not going to play,' but understand that there's people out there that don’t have that choice? They have to go to work. They have to go earn their money. I struggle with sitting here and going you don't come off — in some way — a spoiled and entitled brat by saying 'I'm not going to play.'" Once Lillard heard about this, he went to Twitter and sending Orlovsky a message.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

Orlovsky saw what Lillard has to say about him and he admitted he used the wrong words. He also apologized for his comments as he misunderstood what Lillard had to say about playing games this season during the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, and the league still hasn't announced a return date. If basketball does return, it could go straight into the playoffs.

No you’re right I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That’s my bad. My comment started with saying I hope we all realize nothing is meaningless anymore. And if it’s about protecting loved ones-100%. I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that in there," Lillard said to Haynes. If the league does return to action, Walt Disney World could be the place where all teams would relocate and finish out the year.