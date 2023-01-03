Damar Hamlin Injury: Bills Star Talks 'Cherishing' Football Before Collapsing During Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans were showing support for Hamlin, his family and the Bills, a video surfaced online that shows the 24-year-old expressing his love for football. In a recent interview with One Bills Live, Hamlin talked about how much he enjoyed playing with teammate Dane Jackson who suffered a neck injury during a game in September.

"We just had our prayer, our DB prayer we do every Wednesday," Hamlin said in the video, per Entertainment Tonight. "He was next to me and I just grabbed his hand a little bit harder just because, you know, you never know when your last day could be that you get to experience something like this. I'm cherishing it every moment that I can."

“You never know when the last day could be that you get to experience something like this…so I’m cherishing it every moment I can.” – Damar Hamlin



Will continue to pray for you. pic.twitter.com/72aRV7W4Qg — Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) January 3, 2023

Early Tuesday morning, the Bills announced that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle he made during the game. They added that "his heartbeat was restored" on the field before he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced another update on Hamlin.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," the team said. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

When Hamlin suffered the injury, the game was postponed. On Tuesday, the league gave an update on the game and the Week 18 NFL schedule. "The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the league said in a statement.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available." Hamlin was selected in the sixth round by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh.