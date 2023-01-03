Buffalo Bills Share Latest Update on Damar Hamlin's Scary Injury, Send Message to Fans

The NFL community continues to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin before he was sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Bills just released a new update. They said Hamlin is still in the hospital after being there overnight. The Bills also sent a message to the fans.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," the team said. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.

Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said that Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" following a tackle he made during the game. His heart was restored on the field and was then transferred to the hospital. Before the Bills issued their second update on Hamlin, his family released a statement that thanked the fans for their continued support.

"On behalf of our family, we went to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time, the family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar."

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Hamlin, 24, was the team's starting safety after being drafted in the sixth round by the team last year. So far this season, Hamlin has recorded 93 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended, and his production helped the team clinch a playoff spot. He played college football at Pittsburgh from 2016-2020 and was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in his final season with the team. In 2020, Hamling recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended.