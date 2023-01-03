Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the league said in a statement.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

The Bills are scheduled to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the final game of the regular season. The Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but the time hasn't been determined yet because the league is waiting for the outcome of the Bills-Bengals game. After the game was postponed, the Bills returned to Buffalo, New York. Some players stayed in Cincinnati to check on Hamlin, and teams across the league Tuesday canceled their media availabilities, according to ESPN.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown.

"Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."