Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.

"Obviously you have a tremendous amount of respect for what Jason has accomplished throughout his career," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per the team's official website. "Going back, watching the video of his time with Chicago, it's definitely an opportunity of mutual interest. He'd love to finish his career here in Texas. We had a chance to visit late last week and through the weekend. He'll line up (in practice Monday) and we'll bring him along a little more slowly. Just do the individual (drills)."

The Cowboys made this move because offensive lineman Tyron Smith is set to miss the first part of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. Peters will be battling rookie Tyler Smith for the starting left tackle position. "We obviously recognize the physical talent. You can see that on the college tape. That's held true," McCarthy said of Smith. "He's a very powerful, powerful young man. He has an extremely bright future. I'm very confident the future is bright in front of him. He just has some work to do."

Peterson, 40, began his career in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills. He was with the team for five seasons before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. During his time with the Eagles, Peters was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro Team four times. He helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017 and was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Peters signed a contract with the Bears in August 2021 and played in 15 games for the team. Overall, Peters was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and the All-Pro Team six times.

"Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team," Peters said on Sirius XM NFL Radio in July, per Pro Football Talk. "Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring."