Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Player Could Miss Several Months With Serious Injury

One of the NFL's best players will likely miss several months with a serious injury. According to multiple reports, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith is scheduled to have surgery after tearing his left hamstring in practice on Wednesday. The injury occurred when Smith went five years down the field and tried to block linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Smith slightly shoved him because his legs buckled, according to the Cowboys' official website. Smith will likely go on injured reserve next week when the roster is cut down to 53 players.

"It's a big disappointment, none more so than for Tyron himself," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday. "... Immediately that battle cry is 'let's get it done early in the season,' because when Tyron gets back, we'll be that much stronger. We want it pushed up there where we're in the lead. When we get there healthy, we can make that run in the playoffs. This doesn't diminish that hope."

Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/I2axxF3F2G — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2022

When Smith went to the ground after his legs buckled, he walked off the field and went to the locker room without any help. The loss of Smith is huge for the Cowboys as he's an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. "The time frame is a factor, but we'll step up there and make do," Jones told ESPN after his First Take appearance. "We're going to line up against them, I'll tell you that, and not default."

Smith has been with the Cowboys since being selected by the team at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection has made such an impact in his career that he was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team. He made his eighth Pro Bowl last season after helping the Cowboys win the NFC East.

If Smith misses a significant amount of time, rookie Tyler Smith could be his replacement. The Cowboys were planning to play Smith at left guard this season but have not won the job. Tyron Smith plays left tackle, which is a vital position as he protects the blind side of quarterback Dak Prescott. Tyler Smith was selected by the Cowboys at No. 24 overall in this year's draft.