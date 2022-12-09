Dallas Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Previews 'Awesome' Army-Navy Game (Exclusive)

The Army-Navy game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, and it's one of the biggest college football games of the year. To get fans ready for the battle, NFL legends Jason Witten and Brian Dawkins will be in attendance to show their support for the schools. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Witten, who shared his thoughts on the matchup.

"What an awesome game," Witten exclusively told PopCulture. "Kids that make the decision to go to academies and think about what all's on their table and every single day from an academic standpoint, from an academy standpoint, and then to play football, and to play it at a high level. I mean, Naval Academy just beat UCF, which is a top-25 team. I have great admiration for who they are as football players, but even more so as people, and what great pageantry. This is kind of a bucket list experience for me. I've been fortunate to see a lot of great sporting events, not done this yet, so this is going to be my first time."

Witten went on to say that he was pulling for Navy to win the game. But the reason the former Dallas Cowboys tight end is promoting Army vs. Navy is he and Dawkins have partnered with USAA to do something special for a Navy veteran.

"USAA is celebrating their hundredth year, and with that they've agreed to give away 100 vehicles through their recycled rides program to veterans in our country that have injured themself and more," Witten said. "We're going to go up there on Friday and we're going to honor them. I'm excited, I'm representing the Navy side, to be able to give this vehicle away to a veteran who is a Purple Heart, and this retro outfitted vehicle that's going to be custom for them and the challenge that present themselves."

The Army-Navy game began in 1890 when the Navy won 24-0. Navy also leads the series (62-53-7) and holds the record for the longest win streak (14). This year's game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will air on CBS and start at 3 p.m. ET.