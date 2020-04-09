Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Update About Wife Amy’s Pregnancy During Coronavirus Outbreak

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is excited that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting their second child this fall. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NASCAR legend is concerned about his family’s health. Earnhardt recently appeared on NBC News show Today, and he gave an update on Amy’s health. Because of COVID-19, the couple haven’t been able to visit the doctor as much as they would like to.

“Well, you know, everybody’s experience with the virus, and how it’s changed society, is different,” the two-time Daytona 500 champ said on Today Thursday morning. “It’s challenging for women who are pregnant or expecting, especially in this time when nonessential hospital visits aren’t really allowed or are not preference or priority. So, we haven’t been able to go to the hospital to do the typical things that you do, blood tests and all those things.”

Earnhardt went on to say “Amy’s doing really well” in her first trimester. But what got Earnhardt thinking was what if they had the baby now instead of in the fall? He said: “We’re delivering in October but imagine expecting and delivering around this time. A lot of these women are having to change the game up a little bit and not experience this process the way they hoped. That’s got to be very tough and frustrating. My heart goes out to them.”

Earnhardt found out he was having another child after his daughter Isla heard the news. On Amy’s Instagram account, she films Isla saying she’s going to be a sister. Earnhardt loves being a father, as the talked about on his podcast shortly after Isla was born. He said the love he has for Isla is something he never experienced before.

“I feel like everything that’s gonna come out of my mouth is gonna seem so cliche, but the love that you have is more than ever,” he said per For the Win. “This person – I don’t know what it is, it’s hard to explain. You feel this love for this baby that is not a love that you’ve felt for anybody else — and I love my wife to death, and I love my parents, my father, my sister. But the love I feel for this baby is nothing like that. And it’s 100 times more than that.”