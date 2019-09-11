Dak Prescott’s Historic Performance Adds Pressure for Contract Extension

As the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) head toward a critical matchup with the NFC East rival Washington Redskins (0-1), it becomes explicitly clear that it’s a good week to be quarterback Dak Prescott. Following his standout performance in the opening-day victory over the New York Giants, Prescott is in line for a massive contract extension that could make him the highest-paid player at his position. Additionally, he was just given another award for his shelf.

Wednesday, it was revealed that Prescott had been named as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He beat out fellow quarterback Carson Wentz for the prize after throwing for 405 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prescott also finished his day with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, becoming the fourth QB in NFL history to compile the aforementioned stats and a perfect rating. The other players to achieve this historic feat are Nick Foles (2013), Jared Goff (2018), and Ken O’Brien (1986).

RT to congratulate to QB1 🌟@dak is now one of only four players in @NFL history to produce 400 passing yds, 4 passing TDs & a perfect passer rating in a single game. pic.twitter.com/k9lBwOag3p — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 11, 2019

Of course, Prescott’s performance came at the perfect time for the former fourth-round pick. He is currently negotiating a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys and has hopes of earning more than $35 million annually. Although there is now the belief that he could be in line for closer to $40 million after this standout performance.

By handily defeating the New York Giants, Prescott proved that he was in command of the Cowboys offense. There were certainly concerns about his ability to produce after switching offensive coordinators, but there was no dip in production. Prescott was far better during this game than he was in the 2018 season.

It certainly helped that the Cowboys brought in free agent Randall Cobb to help open up the passing attack, as well as the fact that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called a superb game. However, Prescott was the one that made pinpoint throws when needed and got the Cowboys into the end zone on a regular basis.

In doing so, Prescott has certainly taken the leverage away from team owner Jerry Jones and those that are taking part in these negotiations, especially after running back Ezekiel Elliott only saw 14 touches on the day (13 carries, one reception).

Many called the Cowboys “Zeke’s team” during his protracted holdout, but Prescott proved that he is truly in charge. This will only help him when it comes time to sign the dotted line on his new extension.