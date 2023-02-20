NFL: Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Dak Prescott Replacement, Report Says

The Dallas Cowboys could be selecting a quarterback very high in this year's NFL Draft, meaning Dak Prescott could be on the move sooner than later. According to Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys are "intrigued" by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and he's a player that's projected to be selected in the top 10 of the draft.

"I don't know the 'how,''' the source said. "But (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud." How serious the Cowboys are in landing Stroud remains to be seen. The team currently has the No. 26 overall pick in the draft and would have to give up in lot to gain a top-10 pick. Also, Prescott has two years remaining on his current contract and could get a contract extension. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Prescott could be the Cowboy's quarterback for the next decade.

"Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully, the next 10 years," Jones said, per the team's official website. "You say that's a long time because he's already played seven. But I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself, and he's driven to be great. We fully expect him to be here for 10 years."

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is confident that Prescott can get the Cowboys to a Super Bowl. "I'm not going to speak for him, but I don't know of anybody who probably looks in the mirror more than Dak and is into self-correcting, self-improvement," Jones said. "That's what he's about. That's the outstanding quality. He takes what he gets, he takes all he can get from Kellen or whether it's Mike, or whoever. He takes all he gets from his coaching and puts it on the practice field and he goes out there and is very open to doing it better."

Prescott finished the 2022 season with 2,860 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 regular season games. He had a strong performance in the wild-card round of the playoffs, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he took a step back in the divisional round of the playoffs, throwing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.