Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Stiff Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers

Mike McCarthy was not in the best mood after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. As the Cowboys head coach was exiting the field, a cameraman approached him. And in a moment of frustration, McCarthy appeared to have shoved the person before heading to the locker room.

The camera operator, Noah Bullard, went to Twitter to explain the situation. He said McCarthy did not shove him but just put his hand on the camera lends. Bullard also said he did meet with McCarthy privately in his office, and he apologized to him. It's clear that McCarthy was not happy with how the game ended and the fact the Cowboys will be going home early again.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize. @NBCDFW #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LuOfPVRqhq — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) January 23, 2023

"I think, really, as a whole today … we knew it was gonna be a slugfest," McCarthy said about he Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers, per the team's official website. "We just didn't get enough. You can go through the decisions, the statistics, but I think, defensively, we did a really good job, for the most part."

The last time the Cowboys reached the NFC Championship game was in 1995 which is the same year they last won the Super Bowl. In the last two seasons, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 mark, and it's the first time since the 1994-1995 seasons they have won 12 games in consecutive years. Had the Cowboys won on Sunday, they would have faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game.

Camera: Sports media tomorrow.



Mike McCarthy: Me. pic.twitter.com/nVhEmSThQe — Collin Brennan (@sports_collin) January 23, 2023

"Would we like to have a couple more snaps? Yes," McCarthy said. "Would we like to have a couple more third-down conversions on offense? Yes, we could've used those, too. Just extremely disappointed. This has been an incredible journey with this group of men, we just came up short tonight to a very good football team."

McCarthy, 59, was hired to be the Cowboys' head coach in 2020 after spending 13 seasons as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers after finishing the 2020 season with a 6-10 record, McCarthy turned things around thanks to consistency on offense and aggressiveness on defense. He was the head coach of the Packers from 2006-2018 and led the team to six NFC North titles four NFC Conference Championship game appearances and a Super Bowl win in 2010.