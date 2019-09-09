Dallas Cowboys Fans Have One Big Request for Dak Prescott’s Contract Extension

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott entered the season looking to prove that he is worth a massive contract extension. He wanted to be paid on par with top quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Ben Roethlisberger, which equaled an average of more than $30 million annually. Well, the deal hasn’t been completed just yet, but Prescott certainly made a statement about his value during a 35-17 shellacking on Sunday afternoon.

With the rival New York Giants coming to town, the focus was on how running back Ezekiel Elliott would perform after signing a $90 million contract extension. However, the wealthy runner barely saw action, totaling a mere 13 carries. Prescott, on the other hand, put together his best game as a professional quarterback while leading America’s Team to a decisive victory. The Cowboys quarterback went 25-32 on the afternoon, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. In his past two regular-season starts alone, both against the Giants, Prescott has thrown for 792 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions.

RT Cowboys_Videos: Dak Prescott Highlights. 25/32 (78.1%), 405 yards, 4 TD, 158.3 passer rating#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/r9FfNOr5XC — 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐲𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐧. (@rsujhin) September 9, 2019

Considering that he has been lethal against Big Blue’s defense in his past two games against the NFC East rival, it’s expected that the Cowboys will want to get a contract extension completed before the end of the 2019 season. Prescott will be a free agent at the end of the year, and keeping him in the building how now become critical for America’s Team. Fortunately for fans of the Cowboys, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that a deal is “imminent.”

While this news is certainly exciting for those that love the Cowboys, it does come with some trepidation. The fans don’t want to see owner Jerry Jones simply overpay for Prescott and rob the team of future opportunities to add free agents or get important extensions done. In fact, these fans have one big request.

There are certain fans of the Dallas Cowboys that believe Dak Prescott should be paid like a top quarterback. However, they don’t know if $30 million or more is the right amount. Some would like to see him earn something in the mid-20s to help with future contract extensions for other stars. Unfortunately for these fans, that train has already left the station. Prescott is heading toward a massive salary.

Get this done at 25 million before Dak earns 30 this season lol — Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) September 9, 2019

In his past two regular-season games, Prescott has been unstoppable. He has thrown for nearly 800 yards and has tallied eight touchdowns through the air with zero interceptions. Obviously, these performances came against the New York Giants and a questionable defense, but what happens if he keeps performing like a superstar? That average salary will only increase.

Good because if he keeps this up then the price might go up. — Pharm.D. (@PharmRicky6489) September 9, 2019

$30 million per year? That could be a pipe dream for Cowboys fans after the performance that Prescott turned in against the Giants. At this point, he is making a case to set a new NFL record with an average salary of $40 million annually. Will Jerry Jones and the front office pay this amount? The fans believe that he will if the star quarterback keeps performing in such a manner.

He might get that $40 million a year after today’s game. — Matt Greathouse (@mattgr8house) September 9, 2019

Throughout the offseason, Jerry Jones has been approaching this contract extension with a slow and steady strategy. He didn’t see a need to rush anything while Prescott still had one year left on his rookie contract. Jones also had concerns about getting running back Ezekiel Elliott an extension of his own. Well, the fans believe that this strategy didn’t particularly pay off, so it’s time to get a deal done with the quarterback.

yeah jerry probably feels stupid now for waiting so long..Dak just broke the bank with that performance — Roberto (@robertoslocos) September 9, 2019

Dak Prescott has taken the Cowboys to the playoffs in two of his three seasons and has achieved a win-loss record of 33-16. He has been one of the most effective players at his position and has helped transform the offense. With his latest performance against the New York Giants, the fans believe that Prescott has proven enough. It’s time to give him some cash. Preferably, a whole lot of it.

According to all reports by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the deal is imminent, which means that it will be completed within a matter of days or weeks. The Cowboys and Prescott are both motivated to get the extension done so that the quarterback can focus on leading his team to the playoffs instead of financial issues. For the fans, however, they want to know why it’s going to take days. They would prefer to see this extension completed in a matter of hours.

How about hours, Jerry?! — Shabra Watkins (@texshaygirl) September 9, 2019

There is one small concern for Dallas Cowboys fans when the contract extension is discussed. Yes, they want Prescott to get paid. That is undeniable. However, there are some other issues to discuss. For example, is Jerry Jones going to base a contract extension off of one standout performance against the New York Giants, or will he take the entirety of Prescott’s career into account?

I hope he is not basing it off today’s game because they went up against a B playing team. — David Erickson (@DavidEr10071254) September 9, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a dominant performance against the New York Giants. Dak Prescott looked like a top-tier quarterback while throwing for four touchdowns, and he easily moved the offense up and down the field. In the eyes of Cowboys fans, the former fourth-round pick has proven enough. It’s time to crack open the checkbook and lock him up for the future.

While getting the deal done with Dak Prescott is critical for the Cowboys, there is also a secondary discussion that must take place. In the eyes of the fans, Jerry Jones and co. can’t let one good performance against the New York Giants skew their viewpoint, even if Prescott looked masterful on Sunday. It’s also critical to think about the other games that have defined Dak’s career.

It was the giants….? pic.twitter.com/pl8ecF3IH0 — Carlos Montejano (@itsmontyfool) September 9, 2019

While there are many Cowboys fans that have some concerns about giving Dak Prescott so much money, there are simply others that just want to see him get paid. He has proven enough in the first three seasons of his career and deserves that massive contract extension. Will the Dallas Cowboys make this happen? If they do, the fans want to see them pay whatever it takes to keep Prescott in the building. This isn’t a time to be frugal.