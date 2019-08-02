Cris Cyborg Shares Bloody Open Skull Photo After UFC 240

Cris Cyborg suffered a big cut on her forehead in her fight against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 this past weekend. That led to her getting multiple stitches and she revealed how deep the gash was on Instagram. Fair warning to readers though, as the image below is quite graphic in nature.

“I could see my skull after,” Cyborg wrote in the Instagram post alongside the hashtag, “UFC 240.”

Based on the photo, one would think that Cyborg lost the fight against Spencer. But the veteran fighter was able to come away with the victory via unanimous decision and it was her 21st career win in mixed martial arts.

Once the match was over, Cyborg had one thing on her mind and that was getting a rematch with Amanda Nunes. Back in December, Cyborg lost the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship to Nunes and she now wants a rematch. She even confronted UFC President Dana White to let him know she’s not avoiding the current champ.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in the video she released Wednesday per MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

White responded by saying there’s no lying on his side and he’s ready to make the match happen.

“I’m not lying about it,” White said. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

Cyborg has been involved in MMA since 2005 and has only suffered two losses. The first loss came in her first match on May 17, 2005, when Erica Paes forced Cyborg to submit at Show Fight 2. The Brazilian-born athlete made her UFC debut on May 14, 2016, at UFC 198. Cyborg defeated Leslie Smith to win her 16th consecutive MMA match and that led to her winning the UFC Featherweight title at UFC 214 over a year later by defeating Tonya Evinger.

It’s not known when Cyborg and Nunes will have their rematch. But with both winning their bouts in July, it’s likely they could return to the Octagon in December for UFC 245.