UFC to Release Cris Cyborg From Remaining Contract

Cris Cyborg is no longer a member of UFC. Sean Ross Sapp, who is the managing editor of Fightful.com said UFC president Dana White will release Cyborg from her contract.

Dana White says he’s going to release Cris Cyborg from whatever remaining contractual obligations and not match another company’s offer if she wants. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) August 2, 2019

This comes on the heels of Cyborg defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 and then suffering a deep gash on her forehead. After the match, Cyborg went up to White to let him that she wants a rematch with current UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and she’s not avoiding her.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in the video she released Wednesday per MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

White responded by saying there’s no lying on his side and he’s ready to make the match happen.

“I’m not lying about it,” White said. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

Cyborg has been involved in MMA since 2005 and has only suffered two losses. The first loss came in her first match on May 17, 2005, when Erica Paes forced Cyborg to submit at Show Fight 2. The Brazilian-born athlete made her UFC debut on May 14, 2016, at UFC 198. Cyborg defeated Leslie Smith to win her 16th consecutive MMA match and that led to her winning the UFC Featherweight title at UFC 214 over a year later by defeating Tonya Evinger. She lost the title to Nunes back in December.