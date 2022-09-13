Cris Collinsworth Addresses Health Concerns After NBC's Sunday Night Football Appearance

After fans took to social media, concerned over sports announcer Cris Collinsworth's voice, the veteran commentator is speaking out. While Collinsworth's work in the NBC Sunday Night Football booth is typically uneventful, the league's premiere game on Sunday night found him a bit under the weather. Naturally, fans tuning in to the game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers voiced their own concern for the former NFL star.

The catch is that Collinsworth doesn't sound much different than he normally does. It's possible that we're not tuning in as much, but it must've been noticeable to most fans. Collinsworth was under the weather, though, and co-announcer Mike Tirico made a note on-air.

Though sounding more raspy than usual, the 63-year-old was just sick, with his co-announcer Mike Tirico speaking up on-air about the fan reaction on social media. "Hey, let's tell everybody, you feel fine," Tirico said to which Collinsworth replied, "I feel great." Reiterating that his co-star was all good, Tirico added, "You feel fine, it's just two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel. My man's playing hurt!"

Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."



Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel... my man's playing hurt!" pic.twitter.com/rdCiPGzurC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022

While he doesn't seem to be on death's door, fans couldn't help making jokes and questioning if the former Bengals star needed some assistance. Other comments theorized Collinsworth had been hitting the cigarettes hard, that he was hungover, and a few others. Scroll down to take in some of the better responses.