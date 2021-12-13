NFL Fans Blast Cris Collinsworth for Praising ‘Honest’ Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers took some heat last month for misleading people about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. And while Rodgers did admit he misled the public about his vaccination status, he stood by his beliefs on the issue. On the Sunday Night Football broadcast, Cris Collinsworth show support for Rodgers on his COVID-19 comments.

“He doesn’t care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?” Collinsworth said, per USA Today. “You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

This is not Collinsworth taking sides on the vaccination debate as he appeared to be complementing Rodgers for being open about the topic. But what bothered fans about Rodgers’ stance was him telling reporters in August that he is “immunized” and finding out he’s unvaccinated.

“I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show in early November. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.” Here’s a look at NFL fans going after Rodgers.

