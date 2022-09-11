'Sunday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Buccaneers at Cowboys

The 2022 NFL season is underway, and the first official Sunday Night Football game features two Super Bowl contenders. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Texas to face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Brady will finally play football after an interesting offseason and preseason. The 45-year-old quarterback retired in February, unretired in March and took 11 days off during Buccaneers training camp to reportedly spend more time with his family. And on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Brady is entering his final NFL season. Before the game, Brady told reporters he's confident this year's team can do some big things this year.

"I've always been very confident in our team, from the day that I got here," he said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "That hasn't changed at all. We've still got to go do it – it doesn't matter, you've still got to go out there and execute under pressure, which is when the fans are watching and the TV is turned on, you've got to go out there and do a great job."

The Cowboys are coming off of a 2021 season where they won the NFC East for the first time since 2018 but lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been the team's featured back since he joined the team in 2016. But with the emergence of Tony Pollard who rushed for 719 yards on 130 carries last year, both make the Cowboys running game very dangerous.

"Oh, I think they both hold their own," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters this week, per Pro Football Talk. "I look at both of those guys as No. 1 runners, or however you want to categorize it. Tony can play. I think when you look at running backs — I know how I define them — [it's about] their ability to play on all three downs, and Zeke and Tony both have that ability. Zeke's done it his whole career. So I think they're definitely a tandem and that's obviously a focal point for us."