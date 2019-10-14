Cowboys Stephen Jones Publicly Supports Jason Garrett, Job Not in Danger

Following the loss to the New York Jets, constant questions are swirling about the job security of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Many fans, as well as former wide receiver Terrell Owens, believe that the offensive coordinator-turned head coach should no longer have a job, but executive vice president Stephen Jones is publicly supporting the man who leads this team into battle each week.

Jones clarified Garrett’s status with the team during his radio show Monday, saying that the Cowboys are “absolutely not” considering a change at the coaching spot. He believes that the players are working hard for Garrett and that immediate success is still very possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Absolutely not. We’re ready to go,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt, and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we’ll go to work here this week and move forward.”

Entering the 2019 season, there were many questions about Garrett’s future with the Cowboys, especially after the team neglected to give him a contract extension. He is currently in the final year of his deal and is coaching for his job. If the Cowboys can find immediate and future success while winning the division, there is a real scenario in which Jerry and Stephen Jones will award Garrett with a new deal. On the other hand, this one-year contract gives them the freedom to peacefully part ways with him following the season.

Since Jones bought the team in 1989, he has seen six head coaches come and go before Garrett’s tenure beginning in 2010. Of this group, only Wade Phillips was fired midway through a season. Jones made this surprising move in 2010 after a 1-7 start and a 45-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Garrett took over as the interim coach and was promoted following the season.

The Jones family has been very patient with head coaches, but the Cowboys fans want this trend to change. They believe that getting Garrett out of the building is the only way to find longterm success. Stephen Jones, on the other hand, does not share this opinion. He believes that the path to success lies in simply doing everything better.

“I think you turn on the tape, and our guys are playing hard,” Jones continued. “I just think go back to the word execute. We just have to execute better. We’ve got to get off to a faster start. I know everybody is going to want to read into that and try to figure what you say when you say that, but I don’t think it’s really that complicated. We just have to get out there and execute and hopefully get a little more healthy as we move forward and play better.”