Cowboys’ Michael Bennett Stands During National Anthem for First Time in Three Years

Michael Bennett made his debut with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night and he did something he hasn’t done since 2016. Before the game, Bennett was seen standing during the national anthem. It was expected, as the Cowboys and came to an agreement that he would not sit or be in the locker room while the national anthem is being performed.

There were a few interesting responses when it was shown that Bennett was standing during the Star-Spangled Banner.

One person said on Twitter, “You’ll also recognize him as the defensive lineman that continually jumps offsides.”

Another Twitter user said, “Oh no we’re back on anthem watch?” Another person said, “Give it a rest. It’s a free country, right? Aren’t people sick of this debate? I am. It’s their right, move on.

Last week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garett told reporters that Bennett will stand during the national anthem with the rest of his teammates.

“We don’t anticipate that being an issue,” Garrett said. “We’re excited to have him here. … We anticipate him doing what all of our players do.”

As mentioned, Bennett has either kneeled or been in the locker room for the national anthem in the last three years. But Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, said there have been a few times during that span when Bennett stood to show support for the military.

“There have been exceptions in recent years. For example, Veterans Day weekend and a Salute to Service game fell on consecutive weeks in 2017,” Gehlken wrote. “Bennett, then with the Seattle Seahawks, made a point to stand on the sideline for those games, part of a stated effort to ensure his protest against racial inequality was not mistaken as a lack of support for U.S. military members. He previously had been sitting on the sideline bench during the anthem that season.”

The Cowboys acquired Bennett via trade from the New England Patriots last month. On Monday night against the New York Giants, Bennett played in 43 snaps and registered three tackles, two tackles for loss one sack and four quarterback hits.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game via ESPN. “I thought he was really impactful in there. I thought you could see the team in general were feeding off of what he was bringing. Of course, very likely he was feeding off what [DeMarcus Lawrence] was doing out there and what [Robert Quinn] was doing. Still, he really is a great addition for us. I don’t use that word much, but he’s a great addition.”