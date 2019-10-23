Cowboys’ Joe Looney Dances in His Underwear to Celebrate Win Over Eagles

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney was so happy his team got a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he had to celebrate the best way possible. When the game came to an end, Looney was dancing in his underwear and everyone in the Cowboys locker room was laughing. Looney posted a video of him dancing on Instagram and fans began to flood the comments section.

Most of the fans commented with laughing emojis while some fans gave him some advice. One fan said, “You should have did some breakdancing,” while another fan said, “So easy a caveman can do it!”

Another fan said, “Greatest video I’ve ever seen,” while another fan commented, “Obsessed with you! One of my faves.”

Looney was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round in 2012. Before the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com revealed his scouting report on Looney and projected he would be drafted in the fourth round.

“Looney is a strong interior lineman from Wake Forest who has been consistent for the Demon Deacons since stepping on campus. He is an athletic mover who blocks well in the run game and has great size. He has fourth-round value based on his production and ability to be inserted right away,” Zierlein wrote.

Looney also spent time with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Cowboys in 2016. He has played in 75 career games and has started in 29 of them. In 2018, Looney played every snap at center as he took the place of Travis Fredrick who missed the entire year because he was diagnosed with Guillain–Barre syndrome.

Looney did not play on Sunday, but the Cowboys are now in first place in the NFC East. After the game, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talked about how big the win as for the team going forward.

“That’s what tonight was about, really. It was not proving anything to the outside world but proving to ourselves, proving to the man next to us that, ‘Hey, you can count on me. You got a brother in me. You got somebody you can depend on through success, through adversity that I’ll be here,’” he said per ESPN. “So proud of this team for doing exactly that. What we proved is that we know we’ve got a lot of guys in our locker room that we can lock arms with and be able to handle anything that comes our way.”