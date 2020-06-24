Cowboys' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Escapes Scary Encounter With 2 Bears in His Driveway

✖

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix narrowly escaped an encounter with two bears that were at his home. The Dallas Cowboys safety posted a video on social media of him riding around a scooter on his property when he encountered a bear and a cub on his driveway. Clinton-Dix was not harmed as he ran as soon as he saw the bears. The interesting thing is as soon as Clinton-Dix ran, the bears ran in the opposite direction.

"I play D # gotta be ready to go," Clinton-Dix wrote on Instagram. "A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain't know how many was over there." What's also very interesting about this is Clinton-Dix signed with the Cowboys this offseason after spending one year with the Chicago Bears. It's possible the two Bears were at Clinton-Dix's home to get an autograph. The good news is Clinton-Dix is safe and ready to help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl this upcoming season. When Clinton-Dix signed with the Cowboys, he talked about how he grew up being the fan.

"I remember getting my first Dallas Cowboys jacket when I was 8 years old," he said, per CBS Sports. "My dad got it for me for my birthday. My family has always been Dallas Cowboys fans. The world is full of Dallas Cowboys fans, so just being able to have the opportunity to play in Jerry's World, I'm so excited about it." Clinton-Dix only signed a one-year deal, but if he plays well this year, he could be with the team for a very long time.

Clinton-Dix began his career with the Green Bay Packers as he was drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. He had a breakout season in 2016, registering 80 tackles five interceptions and seven passes defended, which led to him being named to the Pro Bowl. However, in 2018 Clinton-Dix was traded to the Washington Redskins at the halfway point of the season. In 2019, Clinton-Dix signed a one-year deal with the Bears. In 16 games, the Alabama alum tallied 62 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.