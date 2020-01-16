Watch: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Visibly Frustrated After Hall of Fame Snub, Says ‘They Broke My Heart’

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson doesn’t understand why he isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the NFL in its 100th season, the Hall of Fame Class has been expanded to 20 members and 15 of those members are part of a special centennial class which includes 10 former players, two former coaches and three contributors. Pearson, who played for the Cowboys in the 1970s, thought this would be the year he would get into the Hall of Fame. But when the NFL Network announced the 10 players for the centennial class, his name was not called and he expressed his frustration.

“They broke my heart,” Pearson said after the names were announced. “They broke my heart, and they did it like this!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Drew Pearson reacts to getting passed over for the HOF. He’s the only member of the 1970s all-decade team who’s not in. “They broke my heart.” (via @JonahJavad)pic.twitter.com/dTdlxmeGAI — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 15, 2020

Pearson invited friends and family over to his home in Plano, Texas because he thought this would be the day he would get his due. Shortly after the announcement, Pearson revealed he’s done everything he can to make his case for his place in Canton, Ohio.

“Can’t do nothing about it,” Pearson said through tears via CNN. “Can’t catch no more damn passes. Can’t run no more routes. It’s there. What upsets me more is when they say you don’t deserve it, they talk negative about you. There’s nothing negative about my career in the NFL. Nothing!”

Former Cowboys player Dez Bryant was not happy with Pearson not being selected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He wrote on Twitter: “What they did to Drew Pearson is not Right… Original 88… you deserve to be in the hall of fame no if and buts about it.. I’m sorry how they are doing you man…”

Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett also stood up for Pearson on Twitter. He wrote: “So disappointed that my man [Drew Pearson] wasn’t selected for [Pro Football HOF]. He deserves to be there. Great player, great man and great friend.”

Pearson is the only member of the 1970s All-Decade First Team that isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and All-Pro Team four times. In 1977, Pearson led the NFL in receiving yards with 870. He finished his career with 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns.