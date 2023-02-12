Super Bowl 2023: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Booed by Eagles Fans While Receiving Walter Payton Award
The Philadelphia Eagles fans are making sure to let their presence be known at Super Bowl 57, even during the pregame ceremonies. Just ahead of Sunday night's big game, the NFL honored Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award earlier this week – but Eagles fans weren't about to show appreciation for the team leader of their division rival.
As last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth introduced Prescott over the PA system on the field, fans could be heard booing the 29-year-old player. Prescott didn't seem to take it personally, and simply smiled and shook it off while he accepted the award. He's most likely used to that treatment from the fans of the Cowboys' NFC East rival.
Dak Prescott is introduced as this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year winner...— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2023
...and was promptly booed by Eagles fans 😂
🎥 @NFL | #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/c8IwA1Yy5w
Fans took to Twitter to react to the moment, with some defending Prescott and others simply laughing at the situation. Some scratched it up to Eagles fans being Eagles fans as they cheer on their team in hopes they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Continue reading to see how fans are reacting to Dak Prescott getting booed at the Super Bowl.
'Lame'
Not gonna lie, Dak Prescott getting booed while accepting Walter Payton Man of the year award is lame— Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) February 12, 2023
'F—ing beautiful'
Eagles fans booing Dak while he was accepting the Walter Payton Man Of The Year award is fucking beautifullll 😂😂😂— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2023
'Booed the hell out of him'
Lmao they just introduced Dak Prescott as Walter Payton Man of the Year and all the Eagles fans booed the hell out of him— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 12, 2023
“Why you boo Dak for getting the Walter Payton Man of the Year?”
Eagles fans: pic.twitter.com/eYjsBXNJHg— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2023
'Only time you'll see Dak Prescott in the Super Bowl'
The only time you’ll see Dak Prescott in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/59dIKNG0u3— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 12, 2023
Dak Prescott winning The Walter Payton Man of the Year award and getting booed by Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/MjHL1e7nMv— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 12, 2023
'So incredibly on brand'
Eagle fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton man of the year award is so incredibly on brand.
What a fan base.— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 12, 2023
Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is peakkkkk eagles— Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) February 12, 2023
'He's a good dude'
Come on man. Dak Prescott introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and booed heavily. You don’t have to be a fan of his playing but give it up for his community service. He’s a good dude. Come on— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 12, 2023