Super Bowl 2023: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Booed by Eagles Fans While Receiving Walter Payton Award

The Philadelphia Eagles fans are making sure to let their presence be known at Super Bowl 57, even during the pregame ceremonies. Just ahead of Sunday night's big game, the NFL honored Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award earlier this week – but Eagles fans weren't about to show appreciation for the team leader of their division rival.

As last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth introduced Prescott over the PA system on the field, fans could be heard booing the 29-year-old player. Prescott didn't seem to take it personally, and simply smiled and shook it off while he accepted the award. He's most likely used to that treatment from the fans of the Cowboys' NFC East rival.

Dak Prescott is introduced as this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year winner...



...and was promptly booed by Eagles fans 😂



🎥 @NFL | #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/c8IwA1Yy5w — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2023

Fans took to Twitter to react to the moment, with some defending Prescott and others simply laughing at the situation. Some scratched it up to Eagles fans being Eagles fans as they cheer on their team in hopes they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Continue reading to see how fans are reacting to Dak Prescott getting booed at the Super Bowl.