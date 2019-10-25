Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return in January 2020

Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon. On Thursday while in Moscow, the two-division UFC champion announced his return date to UFC on Jan. 18, 2020. The fight will be in Las Vegas and as far as who McGregor will face, he wouldn’t say his name.

“Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f— who the opponent is,” McGregor said.

ESPN reported that Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje are the top candidates to face McGregor. McGregor went on to say he plans to fight three times in 2020 with one of those matches being against the winner of the UFC 244 bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. McGregor then wants to fight for the UFC lightweight title against the winner of a potential battle between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

McGregor talked about facing Nurmagomedov again after losing to him last year and said he would love to take him on in Moscow. “That is the bout we want,” McGregor said. “We want this bout in Moscow. The people of Russia deserve this bout to take place. The people of the world deserve this bout to take place.”

He went on to say he should have been more focused on the fight instead of other things. “The people who believe in me deserve better,” McGregor said. “It is an insult to the people that believe in me that I am not fully committed. So now I am coming back and I’m fully committed. And I am eager to come back and show the best of myself for my fans around the world.”

McGregor has been dealing with some legal issues recently. Last week, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dublin. And earlier this month, McGregor appeared in court for assaulting a man at a bar in Dublin.

One thing to note about McGregor’s possible matches for next year is the fight between Diaz and Masvidal, which will take place on Nov. 2, may not happen. Diaz recently went on Twitter to announce he’s pulling out of the fight due to his recent drug test where there were elevated levels due to some possible tainted substances. However, UFC has yet to call off the fight, so as of today, Diaz versus Masvidal is still on.