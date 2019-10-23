Conor McGregor Takes Jab at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Photo With Girlfriend Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor decided to have some fun with the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex via social media. On Tuesday, the UFC star took a jab and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when he shared a photo of him with his girlfriend, Dee Delvin on Instagram, captioning the shot: “Harry and Megan who?”

That led to a number of fans commenting on the post.

One fan said, “U aren’t married to each other so no comparison,” while another fan said, “Harry vs. Conor at MGM New Year’s Eve. Harry don”t want the smoke.”

One fan took a shot a McGregor by saying, “Aah will ya stop mate, Ryan Giggs is more faithful than you.”

More fans continued to take aim at McGregor. One fan said, “Harry doesn’t knock up another chick while Megan is pregnant, who?” while another added, “Does Harry have two side pieces though?”

This Instagram post comes on the heels of McGregor being accused of sexual assault by a woman in Dublin. The New York Times was the first to report the news and McGregor has not been arrested nor interviewed by the police for the incident.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist wrote to The Times in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

Along with that, McGregor recently appeared in court for an assault charge. Earlier in the year, he allegedly punched a man while at a bar in Dublin. McGregor talked about the incident to ESPN and he took responsibility for his actions.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”