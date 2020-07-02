Conor McGregor Sends Message to Vince McMahon After Announcing UFC Retirement

✖

Is Conor McGregor heading to WWE? It's not likely, but the former UFC Champion recently went to Instagram to send a message to Vince McMahon. McGregor's company, The Mac List, posted an image of the recently retired UFC star holding both WWE and UFC championships. McGregor posted the photo in his Instagram story and added the caption "McMahon vs. McGregor CEO Flashmatch" while tagging Stephanie McMahon.

Having McGregor in WWE would boost ratings, but if a match between McMahon and McGregor were to happen, it would be in front of a sold-out crowd, meaning it won't happen anytime soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McGregor has the advantage in every category, but McMahon is no pushover, even at 74 years old. At WrestleMania 36 in April, McMahon jumped off the announcer's platform inside the WWE Performance center to show Rob Gronkowski the stunt was safe.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had a problem with McGregor calling out the WWE Chairman and owner. On Twitter McIntyre wrote: "Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper." It sounds like McIntyre wouldn't mind facing McGregor in the squared circle. But is McGregor really retired from the MMA world? His longtime coach, John Kavanagh was asked the question during a Q&A session and said he's done with UFC.

"Yes, he is as far as I can tell. It's what he said, isn't it!?" Kavanagh said. He was also asked if he could convince McGregor to come back. He replied: "I can't convince Conor to do s—. Conor will tell Conor what he's gonna do and who knows what's gonna happen in the future. But, for now, he's retired." The announcement of McGregor's retirement came after challenging multiple fighters including Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," McGregor wrote on Twitter last month. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."