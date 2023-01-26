Conor McGregor Facing Assault Investigation

Conor McGregor is being investigated in Spain after being accused of physical assault in Ibiza, per the Assocaited Press. The case was closed, but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving additional details about the alleged incident. Spanish media said the investigation is related to an altercation with a woman on a yacht after a party in Ibiza.

According to the complaint (per Yahoo Sports), McGregor's accuser and some friends joined the UFC star at his birthday party at a nightclub on July 16. The woman said she was from the same neighborhood as McGregor and knew him before he was a mixed martial arts star. She joined McGregor on his yacht with his partner and two other friends at McGregor's invitation overnight. The woman said McGregor's partner went to bed, and the situation escalated when McGregor remained on the deck talking and drinking.

"His whole behavior changed and he became very aggressive," the woman said, per Ultima Hora. McGregor then "kicked her with the instep just below her navel and punched her in the chin." The attack caused her to fall to the ground and hurt her wrist.

McGregor then said: "I'm going to drown you, who do you think you are?" The woman said she escaped, then jumped from the yacht to escape the attack and was picked up by a Red Cross boat. She told rescuers that McGregor was her attack and that lifeguards saw him on the boat.

"It was as if he were possessed," she stated. "I knew I had to get out of the boat because I thought he was going to kill me." The woman later met with authorities and told her that it wasn't McGregor who attacked and didn't file a formal complaint. She said she was in shock while speaking to authorities and just wanted to go back to her hotel to make plans to return home to Ireland.

McGregor has denied the allegations against him. "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat," McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN on Tuesday in a statement. McGregor, 34, has a 22-6 MMA record and is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion. His last match was on July 10, 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.