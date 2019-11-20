Conor McGregor to Donate $1 Million of Proper No.12 Profits to First Responder Organizations

Conor McGregor is doing something good for local heroes right before the holidays. The UFC star went to Instagram to announce he’s donating $1 million of the profits from his whiskey, Proper Twelve, to first responder organizations. He’s doing this to thank everyone who supported Proper Twelve as it celebrates its first birthday.

“Happy 1st birthday to [Proper Whiskey]!!! What a journey it has been so far! We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE!” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have! When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all.”

McGregor went on to say the donations will start immediately. “In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support!” he wrote.

That led to a number of his fans commenting on the post.

While McGregor does good work in the community, he is looking to get back to competing in a UFC octagon. Last month, McGregor announced he would be returning to UFC in 2020. The tentative date is Jan. 18 and the location for the fight is in Las Vegas. What could prevent that from happening is his legal issues as he recently pleaded guilty for punching a man at a bar in Ireland.

McGregor is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dublin.