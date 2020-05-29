Conor McGregor Agrees to Fight Anderson Silva in UFC Super Bout

✖

Could we see Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva fight in an upcoming UFC event? Nothing has been confirmed, but both guys are up for it. Silva went on Instagram to challenge McGregor to a fight once he's healthy. McGregor went to Twitter to announce he's down.

On Instagram, Silva posted a photo of the two and sent McGregor a message. "I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone," Silva wrote. "I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!"

There a few things that have to happen before Silva and McGregor can fight. As mentioned, Silva has to get healthy as he had surgery in early May, according to Yahoo Sports. He's 45 years old, but he's looking to fight out the rest of his contract. The other thing is UFC president Dana White who hasn't talked to McGregor about his next fight. Based on what McGregor has said on social media, he's ready to take on anyone, including boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather, who he faced in 2017.

White told ESPN that McGregor just needs to worry about his own weight class first before taking on other competitors. "Conor and I have not talked about fighting," White said. "If you're Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who's next? "I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound [lightweight] division. See what plays out."

When it comes to the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje is the interim lightweight champion while Khabib Nurmagomedov is the undefeated champion. McGregor is looking to face Gaethje in July as Nurmagomedov is in Russia and can't travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. McGregor's last fight was in January when he defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Silva's last fight was in May 2019. He has a career 34-10 MMA record and is the former UFC Middleweight Champion.