Conor McGregor Teases Justin Gaethje or Khabib Nurmagomedov Title Bout in July

It's possible we could see Conor McGregor back in the octagon in July. The former UFC champion has been on a Twitter rant in the last couple of days attacking Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje won his match at UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson this past weekend, and McGregor was not impressed. McGregor also took aim at Nurmagomedov for "hiding." It all led to McGregor posting a tweet about him being in a fight in July, wanting a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.

"The fans make the sport!" McGregor wrote on Twitter. "Watching the other night, I was against going in without them. But it will be my f—ing pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. It's me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it. Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f—ing butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f—ing necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f—ing dead."

Super excited for the LW Title bout in July! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

Nurmagomedov, the current Lightweight Champion, was scheduled to fight at UFC 249, but he is stuck in Russia due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, McGregor decided to take aim at Nurmagomedov. "Khabib you absolute embarrassment," McGregor wrote. "Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. 'No comment' lol. An embarrassment to real fighting."

In January, McGregor returned to UFC action after losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. He defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO at UFC 246 and revealed how he was able to win once the match was over.

"The so-called experts of the game when they break down my skill-set, they say I'm just a fighter with a left hand, which is highly disrespectful and uneducated," McGregor said per ESPN. "I knew he was planning to knock me out with a head kick. I knew this is what Donald would have been envisioning. ... But at the same time I know that Donald has many discrepancies in his game, with the leans and dips under certain attacks that can also set him up for the high kick. So the high kick was something I thought I could catch him with, also."