Colts vs. Cardinals: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Christmas Day will end with a top NFL matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, who are also on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on the NFL Network. Colts vs. Cardinals will also stream on NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

After a big win against the New England Patriots last week, the Colts (8-6) are looking to hold on to the No. 5 spot in the AFC standings. Indianapolis has been playing good football over the last six weeks, winning five of its last six games. One of the biggest reasons for the Colts’ success is running back Jonathan Taylor. The second-year player is having a breakout season, rushing for 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns through 14 games.

“It’s ridiculous. He’s a cheat code. I mean, he’s a walking touchdown,” Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner said, per ESPN. “You’re always thinking this can be a touchdown. With his size, speed, agility. He can catch the ball out of the field. He’s close to 20 touchdowns. Leave no doubt he’s going to get it. Almost 2,000 yards. For me it’s a no-brainer. When looking at an all-around football he’s the guy. JT is the MVP, baby.”

The Cardinals (10-4) are looking to get back on track after losing their last two games. Arizona is in a good position to clinch a playoff spot in the NFC, but the team is now in danger of losing their hold on the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams only one game behind them. And for the Cardinals to take down a surging Colts team, they need to play mistake-free football.

“(Sunday) was tough for all of us,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday, per the team’s official website. “The coaches and players didn’t execute and perform like we needed to, but with a short week, we don’t have time to worry about that loss. We’ve got to get it corrected and move on to Indy. It’ll be a great atmosphere. If we could play now, we would, but that’s where our focus is right now.”