College Basketball Player Killed in Car Accident Days After Playing in NCAA Tournament

A college basketball player died early Tuesday morning in a car accident three days after playing in the NCAA Tournament. Oscar Frayer was a member of Grand Canyon University, and his team lost to Iowa in the first round of the tournament Saturday. He was 23 years old.

According to authorities, the accident was reported at 2:30 a.m. local time. Frayer was with two other passengers when they were traveling on I-5 SB when the vehicle collided with the rear of a California Highway Patrol car that was on the side of the road assisting a tractor-trailer. The vehicle then crashed into a tree and caught fire. All three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The officers in the patrol car sustained serious injuries but expected to survive.

"It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the news that Grand Canyon University student and basketball player Oscar Frayer was one of three individuals who died in an auto accident in Lodi, California, on Tuesday," Grand Canyon said in a statement. "Also in the vehicle was Oscar's sister, Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, California. ...Oscar had completed his academic requirements to graduate in April and was a starter on the men's basketball team for four years. On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots. Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."

Frayer joined Grand Canyon in 2016 after de-committing from Cal. He made an instant impact, averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during his freshman season. During the 2018-19 season, Frayer tallied 7.5 and 4.4 points per contest after starting 30 games. He was deemed ineligible to compete in 2019-20 but returned last season and started 24 games while leading the Antelopes to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in Division I.

"I bleed purple FOREVER!!!!" Frayer wrote on Twitter Saturday after the team's loss to Iowa. "THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone."