Colin Kaepernick: Teams That Will Attend QB’s Workout

When news surfaced on Tuesday afternoon that the NFL would be hosting a private workout and interview session for Colin Kaepernick, there were some immediate questions. Is this a PR stunt? Why is the workout taking place on a Saturday instead of the traditional Tuesday? Why is this event being held prior to week 11 instead of in the offseason?

One of the most frequently asked questions following this news was that of the teams present. There were many fans that wanted to know if their favorite squad would be on hand to see Kaepernick in person and potentially offer him a contract. Specifically, those that root for the Chicago Bears were hoping that the former San Francisco 49ers QB would be the man to replace Mitch Trubisky.

Interestingly enough, these questions were asked on Wednesday, a day in which NFL coaches hold their press conferences to discuss upcoming opponents. This meant that figures such as Bill Belichick, Adam Gase, John Harbaugh and Matt Patricia were faced with queries about whether or not Kaepernick would be a good fit on the roster.

Some coaches, such as Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders, opted to avoid the question, but others actually confirmed that they would be present for the workout.

Dallas Cowboys

After speaking to another team from my last tweet, as of now, I’m told there is interest within the #Cowboys organization to send at least one representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 13, 2019

Tuesday night, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the Dallas Cowboys would be sending at least one representative to the workout in Atlanta. Jerry Jones’ team is 5-4 and heading toward a massive contract extension for starter Dak Prescott, but this deal being reached is not guaranteed.

Attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout would provide the Cowboys with another option at quarterback, depending on how the extension talks proceed with Prescott. If nothing else, he could be given the opportunity to compete during the offseason.

Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores said the Dolphins will be attending a workout by Colin Kaepernick… https://t.co/0LxtlUjgPF pic.twitter.com/fRauHVoQuj — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) November 13, 2019

Following the two-game winning streak, the Miami Dolphins are no longer in play for the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In theory, this would potentially eliminate them from selecting one of the top options in the upcoming class, but that isn’t guaranteed. General manager Chris Grier could still swing a trade to move and select a player the team likes, or they could add a veteran in Kaepernick and use the early pick on another position.

According to head coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins will have someone present at the workout in Atlanta. He briefly discussed the situation with Grier upon finding out about the session, but he is currently focusing on the Buffalo Bills. At this point, Flores just knows that the team will be doing its due diligence.

Denver Broncos

Just talked to Elway: Broncos will have scout at Kaepernick’s workout Saturday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 13, 2019

The Denver Broncos have been searching for a permanent starter at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. This team has alternated starters at a rapid pace while drafting multiple options. General manager John Elway has been viewed as someone that can’t find the best person for the job, and now they could be looking for a new starter.

Interestingly enough, Elway was previously interested in Kaepernick in 2016 and wanted to trade for his services. However, the QB reportedly did not want to take the pay cut that Elway offered.

Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia said “we always do our due diligence” on players that are available. He said the Lions will have someone at Colin Kaepernick’s workout this weekend but seemed happy with Jeff Driskel’s performance over the weekend. https://t.co/dT3xk52vSo — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 13, 2019

The Detroit Lions have a proven starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford, but the former first overall pick out of Georgia is dealing with a fractured back. If the retired Tony Romo is any indication, this injury puts Stafford’s availability in question. The Lions currently have backup Jeff Driskel serving as the starting option, but he struggled against the Chicago Bears in a 20-13 loss.

The Lions are preparing for an upcoming matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but they will be sending a representative to Kaepernick’s workout. Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed this news during his Wednesday press conference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arians said he expects Bucs to have some presence at Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta, as they are at most such opportunities. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 13, 2019

Of the NFL teams constantly tied to a potential quarterback change, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be one of the top destinations for Colin Kaepernick based on the outcome of the workout. There will be a hole at the position due to the contract of Jameis Winston, and the former San Francisco 49ers QB could be the man to step into the role.

With the fifth-year quarterback in Winston struggling to prove that he is the future of the franchise, the Buccaneers could opt to go in a different direction. The former first-overall pick is set to be a free agent. Arians could opt to bring Kaepernick to town in an effort to provide a consistent option. Although this decision will be based on the workout.

Cincinnati Bengals

The #Bengals will be evaluating Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday, sources tell me. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 13, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-8 and recently benched starting quarterback Andy Dalton. The former draft pick out of TCU is hoping for a trade in March and will likely no longer be on the roster in March. As of right now, the Bengals are moving forward with rookie Ryan Finley taking the starting snaps for the remainder of the season.

If the Bengals aren’t impressed by Finley’s play, they could opt to go in a different direction. Selecting a top college prospect is one route, but adding Colin Kaepernick is another option considering that he could serve as a bridge guy to hold the position until a rookie is ready to go, or he could be the man to run Zac Taylor’s offense for the foreseeable future.

New England Patriots

According to a league source, the #Patriots will have a representative at QB Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday in Atlanta. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 13, 2019

Bill Belichick is not known for addressing the status of players not currently on the roster, and Wednesday was no different. He was asked about attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout and opted to simply avoid the question.

“You can check with Nick [Caserio] on that,” Belichick replied. “I’m not sure.”

>While Caserio is technically the director of player personnel for the Patriots, he isn’t the man known for making big roster decisions. Belichick has long been in charge of deciding who is on the roster and who is sent packing.

New York Giants

#Giants will be among the teams at Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta this weekend #GiantsPride — Giants Today (@NYGToday) November 13, 2019

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Daniel Jones is entrenched as the starting quarterback in New York after taking over the job midway through the season. He has experienced his share of ups and downs, but the former Duke star is still “the guy” for this year and many more.

According to NJ Advance Media, the New York Giants will have a representative at Kaepernick’s workout. This could play a factor in the offseason depending on the status of the 38-year-old Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion could be departing New York after the season, and the Giants could opt to add Kaepernick.

New York Jets

In case anyone is wondering, the #Jets will have a representative at Colin Kaepernick’s workout. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 13, 2019

The New York Jets have a starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, but the first-round pick out of USC has experienced some regression under head coach Adam Gase and his staff. This doesn’t mean that the Jets are already looking to go in a different direction, especially considering that Darnold was selected third overall in 2018. However, the team will still be present for the Kaepernick workout.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Gase avoided the question when asked about Kaepernick, but he didn’t deny that the team would be on hand. Ultimately, Rich Cimini of ESPN clarified the team’s presence.

Atlanta Falcons

When asked if the @AtlantaFalcons would have a representative or scout at Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta, coach Dan Quinn said, “I’m sure that we will.” pic.twitter.com/3be3UOcfq5 — Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) November 13, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons are a team in flux after struggling to a 2-7 record, and while Matt Ryan’s spot on the roster is guaranteed, there is a potential backup spot available. Veteran Matt Schaub is 38 years old and could be nearing the end of a lengthy career. It’s unclear if Colin Kaepernick would fit with the team, but the Falcons have confirmed that they would have a representative present at the workout.

“I’m sure that we will,” head coach Dan Quinn said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Who likes a workout better than a scout? Nobody. I’m sure most teams will have some people around.”