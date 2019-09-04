Colin Kaepernick Sends 2019 Season Message to Odell Beckham

Colin Kaepernick is still waiting for an NFL team to sign him. But in the meantime, he is showing support and working out with NFL players who have supported him over the years. On Wednesday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went to Twitter to share a video of him working out with Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. and he also sent him a message.

“From putting in work predraft to staying ready against the odds! Love to my Brother Odell Beckham,” Kaepernick wrote and ended the message with #StillReady.

Beckham has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Kaepernick has been on the social justice train since protesting during the national anthem in 2016 when he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick drew national headlines when he made the move, which led to him not being signed by another team when he opted out of his contract.

The Nevada alum then filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing league owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL and withdrew the grievance.

Kaepernick put together a solid career as a member of the 49ers. His best season was in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 and four touchdowns. However, in 2012, Kapernick replaced Alex Smith as the starting quarterback midway through the year and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns already have an established quarterback in Baker Mayfield. However, if Cleveland is in need of a backup QB, Kaepernick is “still ready” and he has experience working with Beckham.