Martin Luther King III Says Fans Should Boycott NFL Until Colin Kaepernick Is Signed

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III wants Colin Kaepernick in the NFL. TMZ recently caught up with the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., who claimed that if the fans were to stop watching the NFL, Colin Kaepernick would probably be on an NFL roster right now.

“What would change it overnight is if the public decided, ‘Okay, we’re not going to watch,’” Luther King III said.

King III went on to say that Kaepernick was “blackballed” by the league because he still has the ability to play at a high level.

“The industry did blackball him, which is not good,” MLK III says … “He certainly is one of the most talented quarterbacks even today, probably.”

What King had to say about Kaepernick is a little similar to what Florida senator Marco Rubio said about him last week.

“Certainly there aren’t 64 better QBs playing in the NFL right now,” Rubio said. “I’m not an NFL owner but I can tell you I don’t think there are 64 better quarterbacks … that’s obviously not football that’s keeping him away. If I were an owner, and he was the best guy, I’d bring him in despite the other stuff. But, there’s a lot that goes into that.”

The good news for King and Rubio is there’s a chance Kaepernick could be signing with a team very soon. In a recent report, Kaepernick’s agent has recently contacted teams who are in need of a quarterback due to injuries.

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” a source close to the free agent said. “He’s been working out 5 days a week at 5 am for 3 years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. That was the year when he protested during the national anthem and it drew a ton of attention. The reason Kaepernick started to knee was the events of a police shooting in 2015. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback revealed the shooting of Mario Woods led to his kneeling and he hasn’t stopped since. Officers shot Woods because they considered him a stabbing suspect and he had a knife in his hand while walking on the sidewalk. Wood’s mother ended up winning $400,000 in a settlement with the city of San Francisco.