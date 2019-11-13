Colin Kaepernick Was Reportedly Given 2 Hours to Accept NFL’s Invite for Private Workout

Colin Kaepernick is very close to returning to the NFL. He will be working out for all 32 teams in a private session in Atlanta on Saturday and it has been something he’s been waiting for since the end of the 2016 season. However, this news of the workout came to a surprise for Kaepernick who really didn’t have much of a say in the matter. Michael Silver of NFL Media revealed details on how the workout negotiations went down and said Kaepernick did not expect this to happen. Silver also said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback only had two hours to accept the invite and the league will decide on when and where the workout will take place.

“Not only was [Kaepernick] caught off guard by Tuesday’s league-initiated push for the workout, but so were most (or perhaps all) team executives. Kaepernick was given 2 hours to accept or reject the league’s offer, and the date and place were non-negotiable,” Silver wrote.

Once Kaepernick learned the news of the workout and accepted the offer, he went to Twitter to share his reaction. He wrote, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

One of the other things Silver mentioned is teams will likely send one representative since the workout is on a Saturday and it’s unlikely coaches and general managers will be in attendance.

“Because it’s Saturday, most teams will likely send pro scouts or other talent evaluators without decision-making power,” Silver wrote. “That said, expect most teams to have at least one representative at the workout, if only because no organization wants to be singled out as non-compliant.”

The good news for Kaepernick is the entire workout will be recorded for all NFL teams. While the teams who do attend the workout won’t make a decision on him right away, they will also have footage of him. Upon hearing something within the week, Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL for three years so teams might not offer him a contract despite what he does in the workout. But it only takes one team to make the move and with a few teams needing QB help, it’s very likely Kaepernick could get a call or two if the workout goes well.