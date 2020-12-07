Colin Kaepernick Debut Jersey Auctioned off at Record Price

✖

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game in four years but remains a popular name in the collection world. According to Reuters, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's debut jersey was recently auctioned off for $128,000. Julien's Auction said the sum makes Kaepernick's jersey the most expensive NFL jersey sold at an auction.

Kaepernick made his NFL debut on Oct. 2, 2011. He came in for Alex Smith and played one snap in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. TMZ reported that Kaepernick signed the jersey, writing "2011 game-worn rookie jersey" and then sent it to a family friend and reporter Aaron Prince, who put it up for auction in 2019.

SOLD for $128,000! The 49ers jersey game worn by Colin Kaepernick during his rookie debut in his first NFL regular series game on October 2, 2011. Sold today in Day 4 of our "Icons & Idols: Trilogy" auction - Icons & Idols: Sports - live at https://t.co/dDmq5KJiYv! pic.twitter.com/62UeAVyJjM — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 4, 2020

Kaepernick played in just three games during his rookie season. However, he started to see more action in 2012, playing in 13 games with seven starts and throwing for 1,814 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Kaepernick also rushed for 415 yards and five touchdowns, and his play helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers until the end of the 2016 season when he opted out of his contract. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice. His decision sparked a debate that still goes on today, and he has not signed with another team ever since. During the summer, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he would love to see Kaepernick back in the league.

"Well, the first thing I'd say is I wish we had listened earlier," Goodell said to Emmanuel Acho in August. "Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to. We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. You know, we would have benefited from that. Absolutely."

There were reports of teams being interested in signing the 33-year old quarterback before the start of the 2020 season. But no team offered him a contract, which led to Kaepernick recently posting a video of him working out with former teammate Eric Reid and saying he's "still ready."