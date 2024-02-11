Who Is Nate Burleson's Wife? Meet Atoya Burleson

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After hanging up his cleats in 2014 after playing 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, Nate Burleson has been all about family. The former NFL pro, who can be seen Sunday as an analyst on CBS' "NFL Today" pre-game and also a commentator on Nickelodeon's Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, hasn't shied away from giving fans a glimpse into his life at home, including his romance with wife Atoya Burleson. (This year's Super Bowl airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Click here for a Paramount + free trial. )

Burleson and his wife have enjoyed a decades-long romance, first meeting while they were both in college at the University of Nevada. Burleson, however, is not the only athlete in his family. Atoya, who studied psychology and educational psychology in college before obtaining a Master's in Education, was also a college athlete and won the Collegiate Hurdle Track Championship, according to her website. She held a position with the NCAA Compliance Department while pursuing her Master's.

(Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

After sparking romance, Burleson and Atoya tied the knot in March 2003, according to The Sun. They share three children – sons Nathanial and Nehemiah, and daughter Mia Pearl. Both Burleson and Atoya frequently post family updates to social media, with Atoya in January sharing a photo montage from their recent family getaway to the Bahamas, writing, "Took a week at the end of 2023 and the first week of 2024 to be intentional with my family and to make memories! Trying to hold on for as long as I can."

As they continue to focus on their family, both Burleson and Atoya have also continued to focus on their respective careers. Since graduating with her master's and tying the knot, Atoya has gone on to start her own consultancy company in the field of sports "to help guide women in the many realms of the professional sports lifestyle." The company provides services in lifestyle, education, design, image, and branding. She also is a co-host and CEO of insideLINES podcast alongside Tia Avril, the wife of former NFL defensive end Clifford "Cliff" Samuel Avril. On the podcast, the pair discuss lives as the wives of professional athletes. She also has her online fashion store, Like It To Know It, per MEAWW.

Outside of her own career, Atoya has also been vocal in her support of her husband and the choices he has made with his own career. After Burleson retired from the NFL in 2014 and began appearing on Good Morning Football in 2016 followed by CBS Mornings in 2021, Atoya celebrated the occasion online by writing, "This is your first official day on [CBS Mornings] and I couldn't be more proud of you. From an 11-year outstanding NFL career to these last five years of your media takeover, you never cease to amaze me." She added, according to Sportskeeda, "so excited and grateful to be on this journey with you. Go get them, babe! Love always, Wifey."

Burleson can next be seen providing coverage for Super Bowl LVIII. The game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, kicks off on CBS on Feb. 11. The game will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here.