Post Malone Totally Surprises Super Bowl Viewers With Mellow 'America the Beautiful' Performance

The Super Bowl is currently airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

By John Connor Coulston

Post Malone absolutely took CBS and Paramount+ viewers by surprise during Sunday night's Super Bowl broadcast. Just before Reba McEntire delivered a stellar-as-expected version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Post Malone performed a rendition of "America the Beautiful" that many did not expect.

Post Malone offered up an acoustic rendition of the iconic song and it was pretty stunning. While he has shown this side of his talents before, many people watching the Super Bowl know him for his work in the hip-hop and pop genres. This stripped-down moment was a welcome surprise to many tuning in to see the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the NFL championship game.

Scroll on to see some of the reactions to the big moment.

Watch Post Malone's 'America the Beautiful' Performance From the Super Bowl

Many Super Bowl viewers dismissed Post Malone before hearing him

Andy Reid's reaction summed up many fans' thoughts

A "beautiful" rendition from Post Malone to kick off the Super Bowl broadcast on CBS/Paramount+

Post Malone won over some new fans

Will Post Malone go full-country soon?

Post Malone surprised Super Bowl viewers

"Outstanding" work from Post Malone

