Post Malone Totally Surprises Super Bowl Viewers With Mellow 'America the Beautiful' Performance
The Super Bowl is currently airing live on CBS and Paramount+.
Post Malone absolutely took CBS and Paramount+ viewers by surprise during Sunday night's Super Bowl broadcast. Just before Reba McEntire delivered a stellar-as-expected version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Post Malone performed a rendition of "America the Beautiful" that many did not expect. (This year's Super Bowl is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Click here for a Paramount + free trial. )
Post Malone offered up an acoustic rendition of the iconic song and it was pretty stunning. While he has shown this side of his talents before, many people watching the Super Bowl know him for his work in the hip-hop and pop genres. This stripped-down moment was a welcome surprise to many tuning in to see the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the NFL championship game.
Scroll on to see some of the reactions to the big moment.
Watch Post Malone's 'America the Beautiful' Performance From the Super Bowl
.@PostMalone delivers a special performance of America The Beautiful! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/gnZalcIKzi— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Many Super Bowl viewers dismissed Post Malone before hearing him
My thoughts exactly 😂😂— Coach Wright (@MsKWright_ELAR) February 11, 2024
Andy Reid's reaction summed up many fans' thoughts
Andy Reid during 'America The Beautiful', sung by Post Malone pic.twitter.com/HaILE0GKBD— 3030 (@jose3030) February 11, 2024
A "beautiful" rendition from Post Malone to kick off the Super Bowl broadcast on CBS/Paramount+
Who knew @PostMalone was what we needed today? Beautiful.— Leigh Harrison Helberg (@LeighHelberg) February 11, 2024
Post Malone won over some new fans
I've never heard Post Malone sing (that I know of). That was great!— ❤💛Melanie❤💛 (@Melanie_Sarver) February 11, 2024
Will Post Malone go full-country soon?
Post Malone needs to come out with a country album already. Love his rendition of America the Beautiful— Seth Poplaski (@orangecrocs) February 11, 2024
Post Malone surprised Super Bowl viewers
Ngl, that was actually better than I expected! A solid 7/10— Zee (@ZeeJenkinz) February 11, 2024
"Outstanding" work from Post Malone
Wow. OUTSTANDING performance by Post Malone. I knew he could sing but my gosh I didn’t realize he could sing THAT well.— Street (@David_Street17) February 11, 2024