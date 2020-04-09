Colin Kaepernick Will Reportedly Contact New York Jets Amid False Signing News

Colin Kaepernick is not a member of the New York Jets, despite a fake report of him signing with the team being released this week. However, he’s still interested in playing in the NFL, and the Jets are on his radar. According to TMZ, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is reaching out to the Jets in hopes of getting a contract. The fake report said Kaepernick signed with the Jets on a 1-year, $9 million deal.

TMZ said it’s unclear if the Jets are interested in Kaepernick, but they don’t have too much depth behind starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a strong 2019 season. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season after he was criticized for kneeling during the national anthem. Last year, the NFL invited Kaepernick to work out in front of all NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons facility. And while Kaepernick did travel to Atlanta, he decided to have an open workout at a local high school. After the workout, Kaepernick explained why he made the change.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people. We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

In February, Kaepernick said he’s still ready to play. He told Jarrett Bell of USA Today: “My desire to play football is still there. I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Kaepernick was drafted by the 49ers in the second round back in 2011. He started 58 games, and he compiled a 28-30 record. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, but his best season was in 2013, throwing for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 yards and four touchdowns.