Colin Kaepernick's Charity Donating $1.75 Million to Aide 'Black and Brown Communities'

Colin Kaepernick's charity is making a big donation to help the fight against racial and social injustice. TMZ is reporting Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp is using more than $1.75 million to "help out Black and Brown communities." The camp is looking to help people battling COVID-19 and people who are in jail.

TMZ breaks down the donation, and Know Your Camp stated: "COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities." The charity is using $800,000 in grants to 13 groups that help people during the pandemic. Know Your Rights Camp is also paying the legal defense for the people arrested in the protests after the killing of George Floyd. It has also dedicated $200,000 in various cities to cover bail funds as well as $450,000 in grants in various cities for essential living costs and rent relief.

"KYRC is proud of the breadth and depth of our community impact during these difficult times," the organization said to TMZ. "We look forward to the partnerships created through the initiatives having both a significant immediate and long term impact." Kaepernick's charity also said it has "become deeply entrenched in communities and with organizational partners," which has led to them making an "impact on the lives of people living in communities we serve."

When the death of Floyd happened in May there were a number of riots going on across the county. Kaepernick understood people rioting as he stated: "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction." He added "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!"

The death of Floyd also made NFL fans, players and coaches take a closer look at Kaepernick when it comes to his NFL career. Back in 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest and the racial and social injustice going on in the country. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in 2016 and has not signed with an NFL team since. Teams have now started to draw interest in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and he could possibly be invited to work out with a team when players report to training camp at the end of July.