Colin Kaepernick Branded 'Powerpuff Girl' by Herschel Walker's Son Amid Tom Brady Debate

Christian Walker, the son of football legend Herschel Walker, is not a fan of Colin Kaepernick. The younger Walker recently went to Twitter to blast the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback after other Twitter users debated that Tom Brady is not criticized for his political views, but Kaepernick is out of the league because of it. Walker said Kaepernick and Brady are in two different leagues.

"Kaepernick was a SUCKY player who kneeled for attention," Walker wrote. "His career is throwing public temper tantrums encouraged by his radical girlfriend. He is a powerpuff girl compared to Tom Brady. They shouldn’t even be put in the same sentence." Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice. Once the 2016 season came to an end, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and hasn't signed with a new team since. In his final season with the 49ers, Kaepernick completed 59% of his passes and threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2012, Kapernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, throwing for 798 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three playoff games that year.

Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) January 25, 2021

Walker has shown his support for Trump, which is similar to his father. Herschel Walker is a supporter of the Republican party and praised Trump at the Republican National Convention in August. At the event, the former Georgia Bulldogs running back said Trump is not a racist.

Trending & fair topic: Some football fans are pointing out that [Tom Brady's] politics, i.e., his friendship with Donald Trump, haven’t derailed his career in the way that Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of police violence did, arguably leading to his exit from the NFL. — Diana Montalion (@dianamontalion) January 25, 2021

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people called Donald," Walker said. "The worst one is racist. "I've seen racism up close. I know what it is. And, it isn't Donald Trump. I take it as a personal insult that people would think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don't know what they're talking about."

Brady is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl, and people on Twitter were comparing his politics to Kaepernick. And while Brady might be friends with Trump, the difference is Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history while Kaepernick had a difficult time keeping his starting job.